'He was making a broader point': White House defends Joe Biden's India, Japan 'xenophobic' comment

The US is a country of immigrants, the White House has said, backed President Joe Biden's remarks calling two of his QUAD partners -- India and Japan -- as well as Russia and China "xenophobic" nations, saying that none of these countries, unlike the US, welcome immigrants.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president was making a "broader point". "Our allies and partners know very well that how much this president respects them," Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"He (Biden) was speaking about how important it is to be a country of immigrants and how it makes our country stronger. And so, that's what he was talking about," she said.

"It relates to our relationship with our allies, that continues. Obviously, we have a strong relationship with India (and) with Japan. And the President, if you just look at the last three years, has certainly focused on those diplomatic relationships," Jean-Pierre said.

"He was talking about who we are as a country. He was talking about the importance of being in a country of immigrants, especially as you see the attacks that we have seen very recently, in the last couple of years, those attacks on immigrants, in particular," the White House Press Secretary said, defending the president.

"The President is always going to be really clear on speaking to issues that matter to the American people. We are a country of immigrants. That matters. And we've seen these attacks. And so, the President is never going to shy away from that," Jean-Pierre said.

"It is important for us to remember that we are a country of immigrants. I'm explaining what he was talking about and what he was focusing on in those comments: a country of immigrants makes us stronger. It is important to be very clear about that," she said.

While addressing his supporters at the Democratic Party fundraiser here on Wednesday evening, Biden said, "This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants."

"We look to the reason look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden, the presumptive candidate of the Democratic Party, said.

India and Japan are members of QUAD - a four-member strategic security dialogue that includes the US and Australia.