‘Joe Biden to…’: Nostradamus of US Presidential polls shares his forecast for 2024

Allan Lichtman, known as the "Nostradamus of US presidential elections," has gained a reputation for his remarkable accuracy in forecasting poll outcomes in the US. With an impressive track record of accurately predicting nine out of the past ten US presidential elections, Lichtman's unique methods have placed him in the spotlight once again.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Lichtman explained his methodology, stating, "I have not made a final prediction yet, but I do have a model for 13 keys to the White House which have been correct since 1984 - 10 elections in a row."

He elaborated on the functioning of his model, highlighting that if six or more of the 13 keys are against the White House party (the incumbent), they are predicted to lose, while fewer than six keys indicate a predicted victory.

He said, "Right now a lot would have to go wrong for Joe Biden to lose this election. He's at the moment down by just two keys."

As the 2024 US Presidential elections are fast approaching, all eyes are on the potential rematch between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who is increasingly likely to be the Republican nominee.

