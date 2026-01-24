Passengers flying out of London’s Heathrow Airport can finally say goodbye to the decades-old ritual of squeezing toiletries into tiny plastic bottles. The UK’s busiest airport has officially scrapped the 100ml limit on liquids in cabin baggage, following the full rollout of a £1 billion security upgrade.

With the installation of advanced CT (computed tomography) scanners, travellers departing Heathrow no longer need to remove liquids or electronic devices from their hand luggage during security checks. Each liquid container can now hold up to two litres, a dramatic shift from the rules that have governed air travel since 2006.

The original restrictions were introduced after a foiled transatlantic terror plot involving liquid explosives. Since then, passengers worldwide have been required to carry liquids, gels and pastes in containers of no more than 100ml, packed inside a clear, resealable plastic bag, and to remove laptops and tablets for separate screening.

Heathrow’s new scanners generate high-resolution 3D images of cabin bags, allowing security staff to detect threats without unpacking items. According to the BBC, Heathrow is now the largest airport globally to have fully deployed this technology across all terminals.

Several other UK airports — including Gatwick, Birmingham, Bristol and Edinburgh — have also upgraded their screening systems and relaxed liquid limits, though some airports are still awaiting clearance from the UK Department for Transport. Outside the UK, Dubai International Airport (DXB) has already eased similar restrictions, positioning itself as one of the first major hubs to modernise security checks at scale.

Rule change applies only at Heathrow

Despite the fanfare, the new policy comes with an important caveat: the relaxed liquid rules apply only to flights departing Heathrow. Passengers carrying larger toiletries in their cabin bags may not be allowed to bring them back through security at overseas airports that still enforce the 100ml rule.

Travel experts continue to advise passengers to check security regulations at their return airports to avoid confiscation of items.

What are the liquid rules at Indian airports?

For travellers flying from or within India, the rules remain unchanged.

At Indian airports, passengers are still required to follow the standard international liquid restrictions for cabin baggage:

Liquids, gels, creams, pastes and aerosols must be carried in containers of no more than 100ml each

All containers must fit inside one transparent, resealable plastic bag

The total capacity of the bag must not exceed one litre

Only one liquid bag per passenger is permitted

Larger liquid containers are allowed only in check-in baggage

Exceptions are typically made for essential medicines, baby food and special dietary items, subject to security checks

Electronics such as laptops and tablets generally still need to be removed from hand luggage at most Indian airport security checkpoints.

While India has been upgrading airport infrastructure and security systems, there has been no official announcement yet on adopting CT scanners at scale or relaxing liquid limits for domestic or international departures.

Heathrow’s move signals where global airport security is headed — faster checks, fewer trays and less stress for travellers. For now, however, Indian passengers should continue packing liquids the old-fashioned way, especially when flying back home from airports that haven’t yet embraced the new technology.