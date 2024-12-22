‘Horrific and senseless’: MEA condemns Germany’s Christmas market attack as 7 Indians left injured

‘Seven Indian nationals were injured in a tragic car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg, and the Indian embassy in Berlin is offering all possible assistance, official sources confirmed on Saturday evening.

A 50-year-old man drove his car into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, located in Saxony-Anhalt, on Friday evening. The attack left at least five people dead, including a nine-year-old child, and nearly 200 others injured, according to German authorities.

Of the seven injured Indians, three have already been discharged from the hospital, according to Indian government sources.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the "horrific and senseless" attack. It stated that the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the injured individuals, though the number of injured Indians was not specified. In a statement on X, the Indian embassy in Berlin confirmed it is maintaining close contact with the affected Indians.

The MEA further expressed its condolences, saying, "We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several precious lives have been lost, and many more have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

The statement added, "Our Mission is in contact with the injured Indians and their families, and is providing all necessary assistance."

Local authorities reported that the 50-year-old suspect, who drove the car into the crowd, has been arrested. The man, believed to be from Saudi Arabia, has been living in Germany since 2006.

Senior prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens noted that the motive behind the attack remains unclear, though the suspect may have been motivated by dissatisfaction with Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees, according to Deutsche Welle.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited Magdeburg on December 21 to assess the situation.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, reaffirming its stance against violence targeting innocent civilians.

Germany has experienced a series of extremist attacks in recent years, including a knife attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen in August, which resulted in three deaths and eight injuries