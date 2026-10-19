Houthi attacks disrupt Saudi aviation: Riyadh airport restricts flights indefinitely

According to the report, the airport has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) requiring airlines to obtain prior permission for all arrivals and departures.

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The airport has also been declared unavailable as an alternative landing location during emergencies.

The restrictions follow several weeks of attacks on the airport, which have damaged buildings and destroyed at least one aircraft.

Officials working for Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation and King Khalid International Airport confirmed that the airport remained shut as of Monday, October 19, with no clear timeline for reopening, Bloomberg reported.

Airlines suspend flights to Riyadh

The disruption has forced several international carriers to change their Saudi Arabia operations.

Qatar Airways on Monday suspended flights to Riyadh until October 24 and reduced services to Jeddah.

Etihad Airways, Air India and Akasa Air have also curtailed operations to Riyadh.

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The restrictions effectively prevent airlines from operating regular flights to the Saudi capital without special permission, making direct international travel to Riyadh difficult.

Both aviation notices remain open-ended, with no specified expiry date.

Houthi attacks intensify near Saudi capital

The restrictions come amid escalating hostilities between Saudi-led forces and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Tensions began rising in July after Saudi aircraft struck the runway at Sanaa airport to prevent a Houthi delegation returning from Iran from landing.

The conflict intensified earlier this month when Saudi-led forces launched a full-scale military campaign against the Houthis, saying their objective was to eliminate the group.

Fighting continued over the weekend, with multiple air-raid alerts reported in Riyadh and fatalities near the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border.

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Saudi Arabia's major investment summit faces uncertainty

The prolonged disruption could also complicate preparations for Saudi Arabia's flagship Future Investment Initiative (FII), scheduled to take place in Riyadh next week.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to welcome international investors and business leaders to the event, but restrictions on flights to the capital could make travel difficult for overseas participants.

FII organisers have been considering contingency plans to keep the conference on schedule, including the possibility of holding it in a hybrid format, the report said.