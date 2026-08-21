The transfer had followed a Supreme Court order directing authorities to move Khan to Shifa International Hospital and allow a medical panel, including his personal physician, to examine him. The court had said he should remain at the hospital until the next hearing, scheduled for September 16.

Why was Imran Khan taken to hospital?

Khan's medical treatment has been the subject of a prolonged legal and political dispute.

His lawyers and family have repeatedly argued that his health has deteriorated during his imprisonment and have sought access to a private medical facility. Particular concern has centred on his eyesight after he was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion in late January.

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Khan has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad several times for treatment, with his legal team alleging significant loss of vision in his right eye.

The government, however, has maintained that available medical reports did not show that Khan required immediate hospitalisation.

The latest assessment by the six specialist doctors appears to have supported the government's position, with Khan being returned to prison rather than admitted for further treatment.

Heavy security during hospital visit

Authorities made extensive security arrangements for Khan's brief transfer.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited Shifa International Hospital along with senior police officers to review the arrangements before Khan's arrival. A large police contingent was also deployed outside the facility.

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After the examination, Khan was taken back to Adiala Jail under tight security.

Government's review plea hits procedural hurdle

The government had sought to challenge the Supreme Court's direction to move Khan to the hospital.

However, the Supreme Court Registrar's Office reportedly returned the government's review petition after raising objections. The government is expected to address those objections and submit the petition again.

The dispute therefore remains unresolved, even though Khan has now returned to prison.

PTI had called hospital transfer a 'new ray of hope'

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention but stopped short of treating it as a resolution to his wider legal troubles.

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari had described the court order as a "new ray of hope". The party has continued to demand better access to Khan, quicker resolution of the cases against him and his release from custody.

PTI has also retained plans for a nationwide march on September 27.

How Imran Khan ended up in prison

Khan became Pakistan's prime minister in 2018 but was removed from office in April 2022 after losing a parliamentary no-confidence vote. His removal marked the beginning of an increasingly bitter confrontation between his PTI movement and Pakistan's military establishment.

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He was first arrested on May 9, 2023, triggering protests and violence across the country. He was arrested again on August 5 that year after being convicted in the Toshakhana case concerning the alleged illegal sale of state gifts.

Khan has remained in custody since then while challenging multiple cases and convictions. He has consistently maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated, an allegation rejected by the Pakistani government.