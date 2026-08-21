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Strictly enforce limit of SIM cards one can hold: Govt tells telcos; issues Aug 24 deadline

Strictly enforce limit of SIM cards one can hold: Govt tells telcos; issues Aug 24 deadline

Customers must declare in the Customer Application Form all mobile connections held in their name, including those from other operators or licensed service areas.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Strictly enforce limit of SIM cards one can hold: Govt tells telcos; issues Aug 24 deadlineHave multiple SIM cards? You must check out the new telco measures

The government has directed telecom operators to strictly enforce the limit on the number of SIM cards an individual can hold. Telecom service providers must stop issuing new mobile connections to subscribers who have already reached the permitted ceiling.

A circular from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated August 17 states that from August 24, 2026, operators must implement technical and organisational measures to identify customers seeking connections beyond the prescribed limit. These customers must be informed that new SIM cards cannot be issued to them, as mentioned in a report in India Today.

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The cap on mobile connections is not new. Since August 9, 2012, an individual can hold a maximum of nine mobile connections across all operators and licensed service areas in India. In Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and the North-Eastern states, the limit is six connections.

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The latest instructions aim to ensure stricter compliance with this existing ceiling. Customers must declare in the Customer Application Form all mobile connections held in their name, including those from other operators or licensed service areas.

To enforce the limit, the DoT has asked telecom operators to use its centralised Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP). This platform consolidates subscriber information from all operators and identifies customers who have reached or exceeded the permitted number of connections.

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From August 23, a representative image of the subscriber's photograph will be available on the DIP for customers who have reached the prescribed limit. Operators can use this information when processing new SIM requests and deny applications if the customer has crossed the threshold.

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Telecom operators have been instructed to align their processes with the DIP by November 30. Until then, any mobile connection activated beyond the limit for a day must be suspended immediately until the issue is resolved.

The government stated that the objective is to ensure subscribers use mobile connections only within the prescribed limit. Issues arising from the implementation of these instructions will be decided by the respective Licensed Service Areas.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 7:59 AM IST
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