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Top stocks in news: IndiGo, HAL, Amagi Labs, TMPV, Manipal Health, RailTel Corp, KIMS, Niva Bupa

Top stocks in news: IndiGo, HAL, Amagi Labs, TMPV, Manipal Health, RailTel Corp, KIMS, Niva Bupa

Stocks like IndiGo, HAL, Amagi Media Labs, Tata Motors PV, Manipal Health, RailTel Corp, KIMS, Niva Bupa, Lemon Tree and more will be in the spotlight on Friday, August 21.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 7:31 AM IST
Top stocks in news: IndiGo, HAL, Amagi Labs, TMPV, Manipal Health, RailTel Corp, KIMS, Niva BupaShares of Manoj Jewellers, Alan Scott and Containe Tech shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of Gandhi Special Tubes shall trade ex-date for buyback today.

Indian equity benchmark indices with big gains on Thursday amid supportive global cues driven by bond yield pressure and recovery in the Indian rupee, despite high crude oil prices. The BSE Sensex gained 628.04 points, or 0.82 per cent, to close at 77,537.72, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 153.55 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 24,231.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, August 21, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Manoj Jewellers, Alan Scott Enterprises and Containe Technologies shall trade ex-date for rights issue today, while shares of Siyaram Silk Mills shall trade ex-date for bonus preference issue. Shares of Gandhi Special Tubes shall trade ex-date for buyback and shares of Goodluck India shall trade ex-bonus today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of  LIC Housing, AK Capital, Alfred Herbert, Amarjothi Spinning, Deep Industries, eClerx Services, GE Vernova T&D, Jindal Steel, Jindal Stainless, Kalyani Forge, Mayur Uniquoters, Monarch Networth, Patanjali Foods, Hitachi Energy, Sahyadri Industries, Seamec, Savita Oil, Surya Roshni, Vadilal Industries, Vishnu Chemicals, ZEN Tech and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Quarterly results today: Innova Captab, Flexituff Ventures International and Octavius Plantations will announce its results for the June 2026 quarter today.

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Amagi Media Labs: Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund and Accel are likely to sell a combined 5 per cent stake in the AI-led media solutions player through a block deal worth around Rs 600 crore, with a floor price of Rs 550 per share, suggest media reports, citing sources.

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company of IndiGo airlines dominated the domestic aviation market with a 67.4 per cent market share in July, carrying 80.82 lakh passengers during the month.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The  joint venture held by the state-run defence major and its partner Cyient, Infotech HAL, has been dissolved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru. Hindustan Aeronautics held a 50 per cent stake in Infotech HAL.

Manipal Health Enterprises: The healthcare major reported a 7.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 231.65 crore, while revenue increased 38.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,090.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA was up 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 737 crore, while occupancy improved 65 per cent YoY to 65 per cent in the first results post stock market listing.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle: The homegrown auto major said normal operations have been restored at its Sanand plants in Gujarat and at suppliers' facilities in and around the state following temporary disruptions caused by flooding and heavy rainfall. The company expects the damage from the natural calamity to be non-material.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway player has received a work order worth Rs 164.78 crore from Western Coalfields for the establishment of an MPLS VPN network on a rental basis for a period of 60 months.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The healthcare solutions has entered into an operations and management agreement with Aurevia Hospitals (AHPL) for an initial term of five years, with an extension for a further five years on an exclusive basis, to run, manage, operate, direct and control Arete Hospitals.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality player has announced the opening of a new 85-room hotel property, Lemon Tree Hotel in Bharuch, marking the group's 12th operational hotel in Gujarat. The hotel is managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: The health insurance player said IRDAI has warned it for breaching applicable Expense of Management (EoM) limits for FY25 and barred it from opening new places of business for six months from August 19, 2026.

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Saatvik Green Energy: The renewable energy player's subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received an order worth Rs 190 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar photovoltaic modules.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 7:31 AM IST
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