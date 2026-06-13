Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of a historic peace framework between the United States and Iran, a major diplomatic breakthrough expected to be finalized within the next 24 hours. The deal aims to halt a devastating three-and-a-half-month war in the Middle East and avert an escalating global economic crisis.
Announcing the milestone, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that intense mediation efforts have yielded a finalised text, stating that the regional rivals are now "closer to a peace deal than ever before."
In an official statement, Sharif expressed gratitude to both Washington and Tehran for their persistence throughout the high-stakes negotiation process, while also acknowledging regional partners, including Qatar, who supported the diplomatic effort. .
"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM wrote in a post on X (formally twitter).
The emerging accord, being referred to as the Islamabad Agreement, is structured as a 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). It is designed to dismantle a dangerous military and economic deadlock that followed joint US-Israeli strikes earlier this year and Iran’s subsequent shutdown of critical shipping lanes.
Stabilisation Framework
The core of the initial agreement establishes a 60-day stabilisation window, extending a fragile April ceasefire to allow both sides to transition from active hostility to structured diplomacy. This period will encompass several immediate mandates:
Remaining vulnerabilities
Despite the optimism out of Islamabad and Washington, diplomats close to the talks warn that implementation risks remain high. The White House has signaled a strong consensus across Iran’s civilian and military leadership regarding the acceptability of the terms.
However, the agreement still requires the definitive approval of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, and domestic political friction persists from hardliners on both sides who oppose the compromise.
The upcoming technical negotiations in Pakistan will serve as the first major test of whether this temporary truce can be converted into a permanent, comprehensive treaty.