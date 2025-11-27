In a major update from Bangladesh, a Dhaka court has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in prison in three corruption cases. On Thursday, Dhaka Special Judge 5 Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun announced the verdict, awarding Hasina seven years each in the three plot fraud cases.

Advertisement

These cases are part of six separate complaints filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in January, which accuse Hasina and her family of illegally allocating government plots in Dhaka’s Purbachal area. The verdict in the remaining three cases will be delivered on December 1.

The court also sentenced her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy to five years in prison and imposed a fine of Tk 100,000. Her daughter Saima Wazed Putul has also been given a five-year prison sentence.

Earlier, the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh had sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death, holding her guilty of crimes against humanity for her actions during the July 2024 anti-government protests.

Hasina and her family did not have legal representation in the corruption cases because they were absconding. They have denied the corruption allegations in various speeches and statements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India has confirmed that it is examining a request from Bangladesh’s interim government seeking Hasina’s extradition. The request follows the ICT’s death sentence against her in the case linked to the July–August 2024 unrest.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had received Dhaka’s communication and was reviewing it.

"Yes, we have received the request, and this request is being examined. As part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes, we remain committed to the best interest of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country, and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all state stakeholders," Jaiswal said.

In July 2024, a student-led uprising erupted against Sheikh Hasina, forcing her to leave Bangladesh on August 5 and seek refuge in India. Soon after her departure, an interim government was installed under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)