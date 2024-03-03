Indian vessel seized for fishing in Maldivian waters: Report

Maldives' National Defence Force has apprehended an Indian fishing boat for fishing inside the Maldives Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Male-based Adhadhu reported on Sunday. The boat was apprehended 13 miles inside the Maldives EEZ to the east of Haa Alif Kelaa island on Saturday.

The seizure of the boat may further affect the bilateral relations between New Delhi and Male, which has taken a pro-China tilt under new President Mohamed Muizzu.

Muizzu, who is widely seen as pro-China, has taken a series of anti-India steps in the last few months such as asking India to withdraw its troops from the island nation, ordering drones to patrol exclusive waters, and allowing China to dock its research vessel.

Around 90 Indian military personnel maintained New Delhi-sponsored radar stations and surveillance aircraft stationed in Maldives. Also, Indian warships help patrol Maldives' exclusive economic zone. However, after Male set a deadline, India agreed to replace its troops with civilians.

Male-based Sun.mv reported last week that the civilian crew to replace the Indian soldiers based in Addu City to operate the helicopter donated by New Delhi had arrived in the Maldives on Monday. Maldives' Defense Ministry said the civilian crew would assume the responsibilities of the operation of the helicopter.

The ministry also said that as part of the process of replacing the Indian troops in Addu City, the helicopter stationed in Gan would be transported to India for repair, for which test flights would commence.