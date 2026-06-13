Indus water treaty abeyance: Nearly a third of Pakistan faces severe water shortage

A crippling water shortage has gripped nearly one-third of Pakistan's population across the agricultural heartlands of Sindh and Balochistan. The severe resource crunch follows New Delhi's decision to hold the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance — a direct diplomatic response to the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam.

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With downstream flows plummeting, local leaders are warning of an impending "economic massacre" as internal disputes over remaining water shares intensify across provincial borders.

Defending the strategic move, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "After the Pahalgam terror attack, by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, we said that those whose tears have dried up should not expect water from us. We will not let the waters of the Sindhu reach the patrons of terrorists and enemies of humanity."

The ground reality is highly visible around the Sukkur Barrage, a critical lifeline supporting millions of acres of farmland. According to data from Sindh's irrigation department, the North West Canal faces a 64.1% deficit, while the Rice Canal and Dadu Canal report shortfalls of 38% and 82%, respectively.

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The crisis is heavily compounded by an escalating internal conflict between Pakistan's provinces. Sindh officials allege that upstream Punjab is illegally drawing 53,394 cusecs of water against its sanctioned allocation of 44,000 cusecs — an excess of over 21%. Similarly, the Taunsa Barrage is reportedly withdrawing 25,694 cusecs against its 24,000 cusecs limit.

The acute shortage has triggered a fierce political blame game within Pakistan. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman openly accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government of failing to manage Karachi's chronic water disruptions, which currently affect nearly 70 percent of the city.

In response, the PPP redirected its criticism toward federal water managers and upstream diversions. PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro warned of devastating economic consequences for the region, noting that the province produces approximately 5.5 million tonnes of rice annually, bringing in $1.4 billion in export revenue.

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Highlighting the gravity of the cuts during the crucial Kharif planting season, Khuhro stated, "Sindh produces 67 per cent of the country's agricultural output, yet it is being deprived of its rightful water share."