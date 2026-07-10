FIFA World Cup 2026: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, here are the top 10 rich footballers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup isn't just a showcase of the world's best football talent—it's also home to some of the richest athletes on the planet. While club salaries remain a major contributor to their wealth, today's biggest football stars earn hundreds of millions of dollars through endorsements, business ventures, investments and personal brands.

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Here's a look at some of the wealthiest players featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Estimated net worth: $1.2-$1.4 billion

Current club: Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the richest active footballer playing at the 2026 World Cup. Besides earning one of football's biggest salaries at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, Ronaldo has built a business empire through his CR7 brand, a lifetime Nike deal, hotels, gyms, fragrances, real estate and other investments.

Lionel Messi

Estimated net worth: Around $850 million

Current club: Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continues to rank among the world's wealthiest footballers. His fortune comes from his Inter Miami contract, Adidas partnership, revenue-sharing agreements, endorsements and investments in hospitality and real estate.

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Neymar

Estimated net worth: $450-$500 million

Current club: Al Hilal

Neymar's wealth has surged thanks to his lucrative Saudi Pro League contract. Away from football, he earns from Puma, Red Bull, gaming partnerships and several global endorsement deals.

Kylian Mbappé

Estimated net worth: $250-$700 million (estimates vary)

Current club: Real Madrid

After joining Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé strengthened his position among football's highest earners. His wealth comes from his salary, signing bonuses and endorsement deals with brands including Nike, Hublot and Oakley.

Mohamed Salah

Estimated net worth: Around $140 million

Current club: Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah earns through his club contract, Adidas endorsement, commercial partnerships and investments, making him one of Africa's richest footballers.

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Harry Kane

Estimated net worth: Around $140 million

Current club: Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane has amassed his fortune through his Bayern Munich salary, endorsement deals, image rights and sponsorship agreements.

Kevin De Bruyne

Estimated net worth: Around $130 million

Current club: Manchester City

One of the Premier League's biggest stars, Kevin De Bruyne earns from his Manchester City contract, endorsements and long-term investments.

Erling Haaland

Estimated net worth: Around $100 million

Current club: Manchester City

Still only in his mid-20s, Erling Haaland has already joined football's wealthiest ranks. His earnings come from Manchester City's salary package, Nike sponsorship and commercial endorsements.

Son Heung-min

Estimated net worth: Around $100 million

Current club: Los Angeles FC

One of Asia's biggest sporting icons, Son Heung-min combines club earnings with several high-profile endorsement deals across South Korea and international markets.

Sadio Mané

Estimated net worth: Around $100 million

Current club: Al Nassr

Sadio Mané has significantly boosted his wealth after moving to Saudi Arabia. His income comes from football, endorsements and investments.

Vinícius Júnior

Estimated net worth: Around $80 million

Current club: Real Madrid

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The Brazilian winger earns through his Real Madrid contract, sponsorships and endorsement deals, with his commercial value continuing to rise.

Luka Modrić

Estimated net worth: Around $75 million

Current club: Real Madrid

Croatia's veteran midfielder has accumulated his wealth over a career spanning nearly two decades through salaries, bonuses and endorsement deals.