'Insult to Christians': World leaders slam Paris 2024 opening ceremony for controversial depiction of the Last Supper

Several U.S. and international lawmakers have condemned the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics for its controversial portrayal of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," which features drag queens and artists reinterpreting the iconic depiction of Jesus’ final meal with his apostles.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) criticized the ceremony on social media, calling it a "mockery" and an "insult" to Christians globally. Johnson denounced what he sees as an attack on faith and traditional values, invoking the Bible verse John 1:15: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

‘Olympics died tonight’: Paris accused of blasphemy and hurting religious sentiments as netizens call it the worst opening ceremony in the history of any sporting event

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also voiced her disapproval online, accusing the French Olympic Committee of attempting to remove videos of the ceremony under copyright claims. She argued that sharing these videos is a First Amendment right and criticized the ceremony’s depiction of Christian symbols.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini criticized the opening ceremony by sharing an image of the drag queens alongside an image of "The Last Supper." He described the performance as a "really bad start" and labeled it "seedy," accusing the French organizers of insulting billions of Christians worldwide.

Hungary’s ambassador to the Vatican, Eduard Habsburg, referenced historical events in his criticism, suggesting that the ceremony was akin to the beheading of Marie Antoinette, noting the insult to Christian traditions.

Although not a lawmaker, Fox Nation host Piers Morgan also weighed in, expressing his dismay over the portrayal. He questioned whether a similar mockery of other religions would have been acceptable and criticized the decision as "appalling."

The Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony has faced significant backlash for its unconventional and provocative artistic choices, with critics arguing that the performance crossed the line in its treatment of religious imagery.

Olympics' official YouTube channel removes Paris 2024 opening ceremony video following backlash