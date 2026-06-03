Iran claims attack on US bases in West Asia: Kuwait, Bahrain air defences activated

Kuwait's military confirmed that its air defences were actively intercepting incoming missiles and drones, as the country came under a wave of hostile aerial attacks amid a sharp escalation in Gulf tensions.

In an initial statement, the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff said its forces were "currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks," clarifying that the explosions heard across the country were the result of interception operations by Kuwait's defence systems.

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A second statement followed shortly after, this time warning the public not to approach or touch any debris, shrapnel, or unidentified objects that may have landed following intercept operations. Officials cautioned that such remnants posed a serious risk to public safety.

The Ministry of Defence's official spokesperson, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, urged residents to report any suspicious debris immediately to emergency services via the 112 hotline or relevant authorities, and called on the public to rely exclusively on official information sources. "The General Staff of the Army calls on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the issued guidelines to preserve the security and safety of all," the statement said.

Iran claims responsibility

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB claimed that American military bases in Kuwait had been targeted following what it described as "hostile actions" by the US in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and on Qeshm Island. No independent confirmation of those specific claims was immediately available.

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According to IRIB, the Iranian Armed Forces stated they had struck the US Fifth Fleet and a US air base in the region in direct retaliation for what they described as a US attack on an Iranian telecommunications antenna and oil tanker. "Following the US attack on a telecommunications antenna and an Iranian oil tanker, we targeted the United States Fifth Fleet and a US air base in the region," the military said in a statement carried by state media. It added: "We had previously warned that in the event of aggression, the response would be different and more severe, and tonight we acted on our word."

CENTCOM pushes back

US Central Command moved quickly to deny Iran's claims, issuing a statement rejecting the allegations that American bases in the region had been struck. CENTCOM did not elaborate on the specifics of its rebuttal.

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Bahrain on alert

The situation extended beyond Kuwait. Bahrain's Interior Ministry confirmed that a warning siren had been activated, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location while following official safety instructions. Iran's IRIB also shared footage on X purportedly showing missiles passing through Bahrain's skies, though the authenticity of the footage could not be independently verified.