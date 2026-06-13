Iran denies Pakistani PM's claim of 24-hour landmark US-Iran peace pact timeline 

Iran disputes Sharif announcement of immediate digital signing for Middle East peace Iran’s Foreign Ministry has swiftly denied claims that a landmark peace agreement with the United States will be signed on Sunday, urging caution despite an earlier announcement from Pakistan that a final text to end the Middle East conflict had been reached.

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"Exact timing of the signing of the Islamabad memorandum will not be on Sunday," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to state media on Saturday. While Baghaei noted that a signing in the coming days could not be entirely ruled out, he emphasized the need for caution regarding any specific date due to "the hesitation of the other side."

The pushback from Tehran arrived just two hours after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confidently declared that the United States and Iran had finalized the framework for a peace deal to resolve the months-long regional crisis.

Sharif stated that Pakistan was actively preparing for an electronic signing within 24 hours, with technical-level talks scheduled for next week.

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"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM wrote in a post on X (formally twitter).

The diplomatic framework addresses several high-stakes security and economic gridlocks. According to a US official briefing reporters on Friday, the agreement accomplishes five primary American goals:

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It reopens the strategic Strait of Hormuz and lifts the US blockade of Iranian ports.

It ostensibly “leads to the dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program” by extending the current ceasefire by 60 days to allow for technical discussions.

It “leads to the United States getting” Iran’s entire enriched uranium stockpile.

It “guarantees a long-term peace in the region.”

It imposes a strict “inspection regime” to ensure Iran honors its commitment not to seek nuclear weapons.

Despite the comprehensive nature of the text, the conflicting timelines coming out of Islamabad and Tehran highlight immediate diplomatic friction, temporarily stalling the execution of the historic memorandum.