Iran moves to charge ships for ‘secure passage’ through Strait of Hormuz amid conflict: Report

Iran is preparing legislation that would allow it to impose tolls on ships passing through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state-aligned media, as tensions from the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel continue to disrupt global energy supply routes.

Iran plans tolls for ships using Strait of Hormuz

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Iranian outlet Fars News Agency reported that lawmakers are drafting legislation that would formalise Iran’s supervision over the shipping corridor and allow authorities to collect tolls from vessels seeking safe passage.

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According to the report, a draft bill is being prepared and lawmakers aim to finalise it by next week before submitting it to parliament. The proposal would require ships to pay a fee in exchange for guaranteed security while transiting through the narrow but crucial maritime chokepoint.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the wider global shipping network. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil shipments typically pass through the corridor, making any disruption there a major concern for global energy markets.

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Traffic slows as conflict disrupts region

Shipping through the strait has effectively stalled since the war between Iran and the United States and Israel escalated nearly four weeks ago. Attacks on oil facilities, regional production shutdowns and supply disruptions have pushed global oil prices into triple digits.

In recent weeks, several media reports have suggested that Iranian authorities were already charging ships large sums to bypass congestion or security risks in the waterway, though such practices had not been formally legislated.

IRGC issues warning on shipping routes

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on March 27 said that vessels linked to countries supporting Israel and the United States would not be allowed to transit through the corridor.

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Iranian state media reported that the IRGC declared shipping “to and from ports of allies and supporters of the Israeli-American enemies” prohibited through any maritime corridor under its control.

The IRGC also warned that the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed and that any attempt to pass through the waterway would face “harsh measures.”

Reports also said that the navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps turned back three container ships of different nationalities after issuing warnings near the entrance to the strait.