AI Governance Gap: 30% of firms face security incidents despite awareness, study finds

In recent months, enterprises have been rapidly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools and technologies to empower the workforce. However, as adoption accelerates, so do the cybersecurity risks associated with AI. While businesses are very well aware of these threats, a significant gap remains between policy and real-world implementation.

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According to the Sprinto CISO Pulse Check 2026 report, nearly one in three organisations has been a victim of a major AI-related security incident in the past year, highlighting a critical "execution gap" in adopting frontier technology.

Must read: BT explainer: Why Anthropic’s Claude Mythos could become a major security risk?

AI governance lags, despite awareness

Among organisations affected by security breaches, many have identified threats such as shadow AI usage, model inversion, and data poisoning. However, the study revealed that over 70% of organisations are actively tracking AI regulations and preparing for compliance.

However, companies are treating AI-related threats as unique to require dedicated policies, monitoring, and controls. But they do not handle them as part of the overall security. Implementation is the major issue where companies are lagging.

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Only 21% of organisations have active controls to prevent employees from sharing personal or sensitive data on public AI platforms.

Nearly 39% admit that while AI usage policies exist, they are not consistently enforced across the workforce.

Only 22% of organisations have largely automated AI risk monitoring, with most still relying on manual or semi-automated processes.

Two-thirds of organisations take weeks or even months to implement necessary policy, which is "dangerously slow" in an AI-driven era.

Must read: OpenAI launches GPT 5.4 Cyber to boost AI-powered cybersecurity, eyes lead over Claude Mythos

Raghuveer Kancherla, Co-founder of Sprinto, said, “AI has moved faster than most organisations were prepared for. The companies that win in 2026 will not be the ones adopting AI fastest, but the ones building trust, control, and resilience at the same speed.”

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Investment rises as governance evolves

While there’s a huge gap in proper execution, companies are beginning to act. The study highlighted that around 69% of organisations have already set budgets for AI risk management in 2026, with another 17% planning to follow.

Furthermore, organisations should prioritise implementing technical controls, conducting AI risk assessments, and training employees on safe AI usage.