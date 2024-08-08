ISIS plot to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts thwarted: Report

Three Taylor Swift concerts scheduled in Vienna have been canceled following the disruption of an ISIS plot aimed at attacking her shows, reported New York Post. The Austrian show promoter, Barracuda, confirmed the cancellation of the sold-out performances, which were set to take place from Thursday to Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

The decision to cancel came after authorities confirmed the planned terrorist attack. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Barracuda announced via Instagram.

Two suspects were apprehended on Wednesday during a police raid on a residence near Vienna. The suspects, a 19-year-old Austrian national and another individual, were found with various chemicals and substances potentially for making explosives. The bomb squad evacuated the home, preventing a potential disaster.

The suspects had reportedly focused on Swift’s concerts at the stadium. Austrian Director General for Public Safety, Franz Ruf, stated, “The suspects were focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. We discovered that he was taking action to prepare for the attack.” Ruf confirmed that while a significant threat had been averted, investigations were ongoing to identify other possible accomplices.

The 19-year-old suspect had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS in July and is believed to have been radicalized online. Security measures at the concert venue have been intensified as a precaution.

This incident recalls previous attacks on pop concerts by Islamic extremists. In 2017, a bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, resulted in 22 deaths and over 200 injuries. The attacker, Salman Abedi, was killed in the explosion, while his brother was later convicted for his involvement in the plot.

The cancellations mark a serious setback for Swift's European leg of the Eras tour, reflecting ongoing concerns about security at high-profile events.