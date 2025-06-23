Israel hits 6 Iranian airports, says 15 jets and helicopters destroyed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Monday that it had struck six Iranian military airports and destroyed 15 fighter jets and helicopters, as part of its ongoing campaign to dismantle Iran's strike capabilities. The military said the targeted aircraft were intended to obstruct Israeli air operations and launch attacks on Israeli territory.

Advertisement

In a detailed statement, the IDF said: "Intelligence guidance from the Military Intelligence Service, in the Kermanshah area in Iran, destroying several launch and storage sites for surface-to-surface missiles aimed at the territory of the State of Israel."

"The IDF continues to intensify its attacks on the Iranian regime's military capabilities and will continue to work to achieve air superiority in order to maintain the security of the State of Israel," the statement added.

The escalation came a day after Iran's missile barrage on Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa, a response to US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. In turn, the Israeli military's latest operation appears aimed at neutralising Iran's immediate offensive infrastructure.

Advertisement

Tensions have since flared further with senior Iranian military officials issuing direct threats to the United States. In a video released by Iranian state media, Iran's commander-in-chief Amir Hatami is seen addressing officers in a military operations room, warning: "Every time the US has committed 'crimes' against Iran in the past, they received a decisive response, and this time it will be the same."

Iranian Army Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi issued an additional warning: "The US has opened up the possibility of our forces taking any action against US troops." He added, "Iran will never back down."

Amid the rising tensions, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged de-escalation, calling the situation "a moment of peril." In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Lammy said he had spoken to Iran's foreign minister to warn against further escalation. "Let’s calm this thing down," he said, urging Tehran to "get serious, step back and comply" with the UN nuclear watchdog’s programme. "I still believe diplomacy must and can prevail."