Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize for Economics

The Nobel Prize Committee announced on Monday that the Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt. This is the final prize of the Nobel season.

While Mokyr received the Nobel Prize for identifying the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological processes, Aghion and Howitt received the prize for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt "for having explained innovation-driven economic growth" with one half to Mokyr…

As per the Nobel Committee, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt studied the mechanisms behind sustained growth. Citing an article from 1992, the Committee said that they constructed a mathematical model for "creative destruction", i.e., a phenomenon wherein the companies selling the older products lose out because a new and better product enters the market.

"The innovation represents something new and is thus creative. However, it is also destructive, as the company whose technology becomes passé is outcompeted," the Committee said. It added that their model indicates strong forces are pulling in different directions with respect to investment in research and development and, thus, economic growth.

Depending on factors such as the market and period of time, the need to subside R&D may vary.