Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
world news
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize for Economics

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize for Economics

While Mokyr got the Nobel Prize for identifying the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological process, Aghion and Howitt got the prize for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2025 3:38 PM IST
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize for EconomicsThis is the final prize of the Nobel season.

The Nobel Prize Committee announced on Monday that the Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt.  This is the final prize of the Nobel season.

While Mokyr received the Nobel Prize for identifying the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological processes, Aghion and Howitt received the prize for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction. 

Advertisement

As per the Nobel Committee, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt studied the mechanisms behind sustained growth. Citing an article from 1992, the Committee said that they constructed a mathematical model for "creative destruction", i.e., a phenomenon wherein the companies selling the older products lose out because a new and better product enters the market. 

"The innovation represents something new and is thus creative. However, it is also destructive, as the company whose technology becomes passé is outcompeted," the Committee said. It added that their model indicates strong forces are pulling in different directions with respect to investment in research and development and, thus, economic growth. 

Advertisement

Depending on factors such as the market and period of time, the need to subside R&D may vary.

Published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today