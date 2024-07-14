Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli appointed as Nepal’s Prime Minister for third time

K P Sharma Oli was appointed Nepal’s Prime Minister for the third time on July 14 to lead the new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the country.

The 72-year-old, Oli succeeded Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda’, who lost the trust on July 12, leading to the formation of the new government. President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed K P Sharma Oli as the new PM of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML)-Nepali Congress (NC) coalition.

K P Sharma Oli along with the new Cabinet will be sworn in on July 15.

Who is Khadga Prasad Sharma?

Born in 1952, KP Oli’s early activism led to several arrests under Nepal’s Public Offense Act, with his longest imprisonment lasting 14 years, beginning in 1973. During this time, he co-founded the Communist Party of Nepal (Marxist-Leninist), establishing himself as a foundational leader within the party.

After his release in 1987, Oli quickly resumed his political activities, assuming leadership roles within the CPN (M-L) and eventually contributing to the formation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) in 1991.

His ascent continued as he was elected to Nepal’s House of Representatives from Jhapa-6 in 1991, marking the start of his parliamentary career. Over the years, Oli held various governmental positions, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs during Nepal’s interim government from 2006 to 2007.

Impact on India-Nepal Ties

In 2018, Oli became Nepal’s 41st Prime Minister, navigating domestic and international challenges. His nationalist stance strained relations with India, notably during the 2015 Nepal blockade and after updating Nepal’s map to include disputed territories.

Despite this, Oli emphasized Nepal’s sovereignty and fostered closer ties with China through the Belt and Road Initiative, raising concerns in India. However, he also acknowledged India's role in Nepal’s development and security.