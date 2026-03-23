Leonid Radvinsky, OnlyFans owner, dies after cancer battle at 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died of cancer at the age of 43, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said.

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The company added that his family has requested privacy.

Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder. Prior to OnlyFans, he had built a business in online content and web platforms, and later expanded into technology investing.

Founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely, OnlyFans saw explosive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns drove creators and audiences online. The platform now has over 200 million registered users and more than 3 million creators globally.

OnlyFans has paid out more than $20 billion to creators since its launch, with the company taking a 20% commission on earnings, making it one of the most lucrative platforms in the creator economy.

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Under Radvinsky’s ownership, the company became highly profitable, with annual revenues crossing billions of dollars and dividends running into hundreds of millions, reflecting its rapid scale-up in a short span.

He also runs Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focuses primarily on investments in technology companies.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that OnlyFans was exploring the sale of a majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital in a deal valuing the company at about $5.5 billion, including debt.

About the platform:

OnlyFans is a platform where people can earn money by sharing content directly with paying subscribers. It is widely known for adult content, but also hosts creators across fitness, music, cooking and lifestyle.

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Users pay monthly subscriptions, tips, or one-time fees, while the company keeps a 20% share.