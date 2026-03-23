Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers set sail from Gulf, may cross Hormuz today: Report

Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers have begun their journey from the Persian Gulf and are expected to cross the Strait of Hormuz later today, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

The LPG carriers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant were on Monday afternoon sailing close to the waters between Iran's Larak and Qeshm islands.

Advertisement

Also read: 'Closure of Hormuz is unacceptable': In Lok Sabha, PM Modi outlines India's energy response amid West Asia crisis

The two vessels were among 22 Indian-flagged ships stranded in the Persian Gulf after the West Asia conflict led to the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route between Iran and Oman that connects Gulf energy producers to global markets.

Also read: 'India must revise 15% gas target’: Energy expert warns of LNG disruption amid West Asia war

Earlier, LPG carriers MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi had successfully completed the passage, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG, roughly equivalent to a day's cooking gas consumption in India. Shivalik reached Mundra in Gujarat on March 16, while Nanda Devi docked at Kandla port the following day.

Advertisement

At the onset of the conflict, 28 Indian-flagged vessels were present in the Strait of Hormuz, with 24 on the western side and four on the eastern side. In recent days, two vessels from each side have managed to move to safety.

Another Indian-flagged oil tanker, Jag Laadki, carrying 80,886 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, reached Mundra on March 18. Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, had earlier crossed the strait and is currently en route to Tanzania.

Of the remaining 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the region, 22 are located on the western side of the strait with 611 seafarers onboard, while two remain on the eastern side. Six of the vessels on the western side are LPG carriers, including the two now en route to India.

Advertisement

The rest of the fleet includes one liquefied natural gas tanker, four crude oil tankers, one chemical carrier, three container ships, two bulk carriers, one dredger, one empty vessel, and three ships in dry dock undergoing maintenance.

Overall, close to 500 tanker vessels remain within the Persian Gulf, including 108 crude oil tankers, 166 oil product tankers, 104 chemical or product tankers, 52 chemical tankers, and 53 other tanker types, the report said.

Iran has nearly closed the Strait, but is allowing some vessels to pass after verification. According to reports, Tehran is charging some merchant vessels $2 million to allow passage through Hormuz amid its raging war with the joint front of Israel and the US.

(With inputs from PTI)