'Closure of Hormuz is unacceptable': In Lok Sabha, PM Modi outlines India's energy response amid West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has expanded and diversified its energy sourcing in recent years to manage disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict, which continues to affect global supply chains.

"The situation in West Asia is concerning and worrisome," he said while addressing the Lok Sabha. He also said any closure of the Strait of Hormuz is "unacceptable".

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Iran has nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy flow to Asian countries, including India.

Also WATCH: Hormuz Flashpoint: Iran Warns UAE Of Crushing Retaliation, Gulf Tensions Threaten Global Oil Routes

The Prime Minister said the government has taken steps over the past decade to reduce vulnerability to supply shocks. "In the last 11 years, India has diversified its energy needs," he said, noting that earlier India used to import from 27 countries, but today it imports energy from 41 countries.

He added that India continues to depend on energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, but has maintained supply despite disruptions. "A large portion of crude oil, gas, fertilizer, and many other energy sources come from the Strait of Hormuz, and despite the blocking of this route, we are ensuring that our needs are met."

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Also read: 'India must revise 15% gas target’: Energy expert warns of LNG disruption amid West Asia war

Highlighting domestic preparedness, Modi said, "In the past decade, we have given priority to the storage of crude oil. We have a huge amount of strategic petroleum reserve, and that refining capacity has also increased."

The government has prioritised household energy needs, he said. "We import 60 percent LPG and have given priority to household needs."

The Prime Minister said India is working with multiple countries to stabilise supplies. "We are in constant touch with multiple countries...we are trying our best to ensure regular supply of gas and oil needs," he said, adding that several ships stranded along the Hormuz route have returned.

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He also outlined broader economic measures aimed at reducing energy dependence. "We are benefiting from the electrification of a large network of railways. At the same time, we have increased pan-India metro connectivity," he said.