'Madness continues': IOC defends biological male for defeating a female in women's boxing event at Paris Olympics 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, who are at the center of a gender controversy that has sparked debate during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

IOC issues statement defending the Paris Olympics for allowing a biological male with XY chromosomes to compete in a women’s boxing match and accusing critics of “aggression.”



Both Khelif and Lin were previously disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) after failing gender eligibility tests at the 2023 world championships in New Delhi, India. This disqualification has led to a broader discussion about gender testing in sports, as these boxers have competed in top-level women's boxing for years, including at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and various IBA-sanctioned tournaments.

Get men out of women's sports.#IStandWithAngelaCarini who should never have been made to enter a boxing ring with Imane Khelif.#SaveWomensSports@Olympics @iocmedia @Marq pic.twitter.com/3PLxDmf4e0 — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) August 1, 2024

The issue came to the forefront again on Thursday when Khelif defeated Italy’s Angela Carini in just 46 seconds during their opening-round fight. The swift victory brought attention to the controversy, with some critics questioning the IOC's decision not to implement similar gender eligibility tests for the Olympics.

In response, the IOC released a statement condemning the IBA's actions as an "arbitrary decision." The committee argued that the disqualification of Khelif and Lin lacked due process and transparency, highlighting that the decision was made without proper procedure. The IOC emphasised that the athletes had been competing without issues for many years and that the sudden enforcement of new eligibility rules was contrary to good governance practices. They asserted that any changes to eligibility criteria should be based on scientific evidence and introduced following a proper process, not during ongoing competitions.

Italian Olympian Angela Carini lasted 46 seconds before quitting due to how painful it was. It’s just shameful that… pic.twitter.com/OWhKggM7qe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 1, 2024

The IOC's stance has brought attention to a longstanding dispute with the Russian-led IBA, centered around governance and integrity issues. The committee underscored that the handling of Khelif and Lin's cases reflects broader concerns about the IBA's conduct.

Khelif is set to face Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori in the quarterfinals on Saturday, while Lin will compete against Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova on Friday. The outcomes of these matches, along with the ongoing controversy, are likely to continue drawing attention as the Olympics progress.