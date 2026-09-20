'Market forces can't guarantee AI safety': Obama warns profit motives driving premature AI deployment

While acknowledging AI's potential to revolutionise cancer treatments and accelerate clean energy solutions, Obama emphasised that achieving those breakthroughs does not require deploying autonomous AI agents into the public square.

"The reason you are doing that is because you have to market a product that people will pay money for," Obama told the audience, describing a fundamental mismatch between the technology’s potential public benefits and the commercial pressure on tech firms to justify sky-high valuations.

He warned that financial incentives are driving firms to put autonomous agents into the world — systems capable of operating across the internet, accessing sensitive data, and executing tasks with minimal human oversight — even when less autonomous tools could accomplish the same scientific work.

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"That's a misalignment between what our society needs and the commercial imperatives that these companies are facing, not because necessarily they're trying to do bad things, but because they've got to justify these valuations," Obama said.

Emerging threats & Unintended outcomes

Obama laid out several specific risks stemming from unchecked development, including malicious exploitation by bad actors, massive economic workforce disruptions, and the psychological impact of AI companions on children.

He also highlighted the structural danger of autonomous systems going rogue, noting that a poorly instructed AI agent could aggressively pursue an objective in ways its human controllers never intended.

While welcoming recent commitments by some tech firms to voluntarily slow down development, Obama noted that self-regulation offers only a temporary buffer against systemic risks.

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Rejecting Laissez-Faire oversight

Comparing oversight of artificial intelligence to long-standing federal rules governing aviation, pharmaceuticals, and food safety, Obama insisted that formal government intervention is non-negotiable.

"Government has to be regulating this," he said, explicitly dismissing the market-driven approach advocated by political opponents.

Obama challenged the argument, attributed to tech investor and Trump adviser David Sacks, that market forces and post-hoc liability lawsuits would naturally incentivise companies to address safety risks. "There's no replacement for an effective, government regulatory structure," Obama insisted.

Critique of Washington & Call to action

Accusing the Trump administration of being both unwilling and unable to erect a serious regulatory framework as technology outpaces policy, Obama cautioned that state-by-state legislation cannot handle software that operates globally without borders. For the moment, he suggested, voluntary company restraint remains the only available stopgap until federal leadership steps up.

Closing his remarks, the former president framed AI governance as an urgent political test for American voters. "If somebody does not have a serious plan for how to deal with this, then they're not meeting the moment, and you should probably look for somebody else," Obama said.