'Meloni asked over and over...': Trump mocks Italy PM, claims she wants ties restored

US President Donald Trump has intensified his public confrontation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accusing her of attempting to repair relations with Washington after she rejected his claims that she repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social on June 20, Trump renewed his criticism of Meloni over her refusal to support the US-led military campaign against Iran. He suggested that her stance had damaged her popularity at home and claimed she was now seeking closer ties with the United States following what he described as America's military victory over Tehran.

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"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote. He went on to claim that Meloni was struggling politically in Italy because she had declined to back Washington's efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump also criticised Italy for refusing to allow the United States to use Italian airfields and runways during military operations, calling it "a great logistical inconvenience." He argued that the US spends vast sums protecting Italy and other NATO allies, adding that after the United States had "defeated Iran militarily," Meloni now wanted to be friends again to improve her domestic standing.

"No thanks!!!" Trump concluded in the post.

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Alliance under strain

A day earlier, the US President claimed to a TV channel that the Italian Prime Minister had "begged" him for a photo at the G7 Summit, Giorgia Meloni countered his claim, saying that it was "completely made up".

The latest remarks mark a significant deterioration in a relationship that had previously been viewed as one of Trump's strongest partnerships in Europe. Meloni, a conservative leader who has often shared ideological ground with Trump on issues such as migration and nationalism, has nevertheless broken with Washington over the recent US-Israel military campaign against Iran.

Italy declined to support the operation, and Meloni publicly criticised the intervention, creating one of the deepest rifts between the two leaders since Trump returned to office.

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The dispute escalated after Trump told an Italian television channel that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the G7 summit. In the interview, he claimed he did not need to speak with the Italian leader and suggested she was fortunate that he had agreed to interact with her at all.

Trump further asserted that Meloni wanted a picture with him "so badly" and said he only considered taking one because he felt sorry for her.

Meloni fires back

Meloni had swiftly rejected Trump's claims made a day earlier, describing it as entirely fabricated. In a strongly worded statement posted on X, the Italian prime minister said she was "astonished" by the US president's comments and accused him of repeatedly insulting America's allies.

"Donald Trump's statements are completely made up, I'm frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies; after all, it's not the first time it's happened," Meloni said.

She also criticised Trump for reserving his harshest rhetoric for allies rather than adversaries.

"I can only say it's a shame that he doesn't show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward which he instead proves much more accommodating," she said.

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Ending her response with a pointed rebuke, Meloni added: "However, one thing he must remember: I and Italy never beg."

Diplomatic fallout

The dispute has already triggered diplomatic repercussions. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that he was cancelling a planned visit to the United States, saying Trump's comments about Meloni had offended not only the prime minister but the Italian nation as a whole.

Tajani said the US president's remarks were unacceptable and had caused widespread outrage in Italy, further deepening tensions between two governments that have traditionally maintained close strategic and military ties.

The escalating war of words highlights growing transatlantic divisions following the Iran conflict and raises questions about the future of US-Italy relations, once considered among Washington's most reliable partnerships in Europe.