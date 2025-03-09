More than fentanyl: Eggs now the most smuggled item from Canada to US

US border agents are seizing more illegal eggs than fentanyl as poultry smuggling surges amid soaring prices and avian flu concerns. Since October, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has recorded 3,768 seizures of bird and poultry-related products at all US borders, compared to 352 fentanyl seizures in the same period, according to an analysis by The Logic.

The smuggling spike coincides with a 36% increase in attempts to bring eggs into the US illegally compared to last year, the report said. At the northern border, CBP’s Detroit field office reported a similar 36% rise, while the San Diego field office near Tijuana, Mexico, saw a staggering 158% jump.

The surge comes as President Donald Trump continues his trade war with Canada and Mexico, using border security concerns over illegal drugs and migration to justify restrictions. Bringing fresh eggs into the US is banned due to disease concerns, similar to restrictions on raw chicken and unprocessed bird products. The sharp rise in seizures has caught the attention of business leaders.

“As serious as combatting illegal fentanyl is, its link to these trade decisions is highly questionable,” said Matthew Holmes, chief of public policy for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “It appears there are more eggs being smuggled into the U.S. from Canada right now than fentanyl.” Official data shows that less than 1% of fentanyl seizures occur at the northern border.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice is investigating whether egg producers have artificially inflated prices by restricting supply. According to The Wall Street Journal, the probe is in its early stages, focusing on possible price manipulation. Egg prices hit a record $4.95 per dozen at the start of the year, with some cities seeing prices as high as $10.

In response, the Trump administration has been working to rebuild a national stockpile of avian flu vaccines to address both the price surge and ongoing outbreaks of the virus.

