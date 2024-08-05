Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and reportedly fled to India, leaving the nation with political upheaval.

The resignation has also sparked reactions from neighboring countries. Pakistan's President of Youth PMLQ, M Kamran Saeed Usmani, tweeted optimistically about the future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, suggesting that there would now be no obstacles to friendship between the two nations.

M Kamran Saeed Usmani, President of Pakistan Youth PMLQ, said, "Humny to Pehly kehdia tha Pakistan aur Bangladesh ki dosti ky bech my ab koi rukawat nahi hogi InshAllah. PM Shiekh Hasina Resigned n left for India. (We had already said there would be no obstacles to the friendship between Pakistan and Bangladesh, InshAllah. PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and left for India)".

Sheikh Hasina's resignation follows weeks of escalating protests and violent clashes across Bangladesh. The unrest began over demands for government job quota reforms but quickly escalated into a broader movement calling for her resignation. The protesters, under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, have been vocal in their dissatisfaction with the current administration, accusing it of corruption and failing to address key social and economic issues.

The Bangladesh Army confirmed the resignation of the Prime Minister and said that an interim government will be formed in the country, Bangladesh has suffered massively due to the ongoing protests, added the Army Chief.

The situation reached a boiling point earlier this week when around 100 people were killed in fierce clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling Awami League. The violence prompted the Bangladesh Home Ministry to impose an indefinite countrywide curfew from 6 pm. Prime Minister Hasina, addressing the nation, condemned the protesters, labeling them as terrorists and urging the public to suppress the unrest with a firm hand.

Despite Hasina's call for dialogue, the protesters remained resolute in their demands, rejecting her invitation and consolidating their call for the government's resignation. The intensity of the protests and the mounting casualties appeared to leave the Prime Minister with little choice but to step down.