At least 16 people, including children, were killed and 14 others were injured after a suspected gas leak triggered an explosion in a residential building in Karachi early today morning.

The blast occurred on the first floor of a building in the Old Soldier Bazar area, at a time when residents were awake for Sehri, the pre-dawn meal observed during Ramzan. Pakistan marked the first day of the holy month on February 19.

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"The explosion took place around 4:30 am on the first floor of the building located in the old Soldier Bazar area when everyone was awake for Sehri time," police official Jamshed Asher said, adding that the apparent cause was a gas leakage.

Children among majority of victims

According to police surgeon, Dr Samaiya Syed, 14 bodies were received at the hospital from the blast site, while 14 injured individuals are undergoing treatment. Officials later confirmed that the death toll stood at 16.

Among the deceased were at least nine children between the ages of two and seventeen. Seven children were also reported among the injured.

The force of the explosion caused part of the building to collapse. Authorities said the structure was already in a weakened and dilapidated condition, which worsened the damage.

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"We are still searching through the rubble and debris to see if there are any more bodies or survivors," Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said, as rescue teams continued operations at the site.

Gas shortage in Karachi

Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, has been facing gas shortages, leading many families particularly in low-income neighbourhoods to rely on liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for cooking. Officials indicated that a leak from one such source may have triggered the blast.

The tragedy comes barely a month after another major incident in the city. A fire in the basement of Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market in the Saddar area, had claimed at least 79 lives and left many injured. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion while rescue efforts remain underway.