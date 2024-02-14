Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's party nominates Shehbaz Sharif as PM candidate, Maryam Nawaz for Punjab CM post

Pakistan elections latest: In a recent development, Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated as the prime ministerial candidate of Pakistan by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), instead of Nawaz Sharif, the party supremo. The nomination was announced by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Nawaz Sharif has also nominated his daughter Maryam Nawaz for the position of chief minister of Punjab province. This announcement comes after the withdrawal of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari from the prime ministerial race.

He stated that his party would support Nawaz without being part of the new government. PML-N is believed to have the support of the powerful Pakistan Army. Bilawal has conceded that his party does not have a mandate to form a federal government.

Earlier, Shehbaz had asserted that Nawaz would become the prime minister for a record fourth time. Shehbaz expressed his gratitude to Bilawal and his father Asif Ali Zardari for their support to Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have also agreed to move forward with mutual cooperation.

Khan dismissed the idea of forming a coalition government with any main political parties in Pakistan. He warned his political rivals against forming a government with 'stolen votes'. Bilawal expressed his desire to see his father Asif Ali Zardari become the president once again.

Zardari was the president from 2008 to 2013. Bilawal asserted that Zardari has the capacity to resolve the current crisis in the country. He urged all political forces to think about the country and end the politics of division.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly. In the recent elections in Pakistan, no party managed to secure enough seats to form a government, leading to a hung parliament. The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party secured 75 seats while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's party gained 54 seats.

Also Read: 'Pakistanis biggest asset of India': Mani Shankar Aiyar blames 'Hindutva' for failed talks

Independent candidates who were supported by the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan won the most seats, 93. Meanwhile, a senior official of Khan's party said it will use the platform of two rightwing religious parties in its bid to form the government in the Centre as well as in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Negotiations for the formation of a coalition government are underway among these parties and other smaller parties. The National Assembly, Pakistan's lower house of parliament, consists of 336 seats in total, out of which candidates competed for 264 seats. The Assembly also comprises 70 reserved seats, 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims.

The President is required to call the National Assembly three weeks after the national election, though it is usually convened earlier. The house then elects a new speaker who subsequently calls for the election of the prime minister. The prime ministerial candidate must secure a simple majority, i.e., 169 seats, to win.

If no candidate secures a majority in the first round, a run-off vote is held between the top two candidates. The voting process continues until a candidate secures a majority. The prime minister, upon being elected, takes an oath and announces the cabinet.

The caretaker set-up overseeing the elections then transfers power to the new government. The 70 reserved seats are allocated to parties proportionate to the number of seats they have won. Independents are not eligible for these reserved seats and must join another party to gain them.

Also Read: 'Pakistan is bankrupt, sinking deeper': Top economist says establishment is 'clueless', attempt being made for a compromised group