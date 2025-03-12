Pakistan train hijack: BLA says 10 more Jaffar Express passengers will be eliminated; UN condemns attack

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, the Jaffar Express was attacked by suspected Baloch gunmen in the mountainous terrain of Balochistan, Pakistan. The train, carrying approximately 500 passengers, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed assailants opened fire in a tunnel between Gudalaar and Piru Koneri.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) said that 10 hostages will be eliminated due to the army’s aggression and warned of eliminating 10 more if a single bullet is fired.

UN Secretary-General Antonio has strongly condemned the attack and called for immediate release of the hostages.

Here’s all you need to know about the Jaffar Express hijacking: