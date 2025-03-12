Pakistan train hijack: BLA says 10 more Jaffar Express passengers will be eliminated; UN condemns attack

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, the Jaffar Express was attacked by suspected Baloch gunmen in the mountainous terrain of Balochistan, Pakistan. The train, carrying approximately 500 passengers, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed assailants opened fire in a tunnel between Gudalaar and Piru Koneri.
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) said that 10 hostages will be eliminated due to the army’s aggression and warned of eliminating 10 more if a single bullet is fired.
UN Secretary-General Antonio has strongly condemned the attack and called for immediate release of the hostages.
Here’s all you need to know about the Jaffar Express hijacking:
- BLA spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, said, “BLA has made it clear that if the occupying army ignores our ultimatum the responsibility for the consequences will lie solely with Pakistan. In response to today’s cowardly and senseless bombing 10 more hostages will be eliminated. BLA warns the enemy that if the Pakistani army commits any further aggression, even if a single bullet is fired 10 more personnel will be eliminated.”
- Jaffar Express, with around 500 passengers on board in nine coaches, was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired upon between Gudalaar and Piru Koneri, according to officials.
- The BLA claimed it seized control of the train by derailing it. They warned that any military operations would lead to the execution of all hostages.
- As of Wednesday morning, the train is still on the spot and the armed men are holding passengers hostages, as said by a senior police official Rana Dilawar.
- Rescue operations are underway. Additional helicopters and forces have been deployed with the security operation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, condemning the act, said that security forces were effectively countering the terrorists.
- Pakistan Railways have set up an emergency desk at the Peshawar and Quetta railway stations.
- The group that is banned in Pakistan, the UK and US, said that it had killed six security personnel and taken over 100 people in custody, including security personnel.
- Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, confirmed that at least 13 terrorists were killed, and 80 passengers, including 43 men, 26 women, and 11 children, were rescued. However, Pakistani media sources suggest higher figures, with 16 attackers reportedly killed and 104 civilians rescued.
- "The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8," confirmed Railway Controller Muhammad Kashif, highlighting the tactical location chosen by the assailants.
- Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack, stating, "The beasts who fire on innocent passengers do not deserve any concessions."
- The operation to rescue the remaining hostages is ongoing, hindered by the challenging terrain and the threat posed by the militants, who have a history of similar attacks in the region.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern, and said, “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the hijacking of a train in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.” Guterres called for the immediate release of the hostages, emphasising that attacks against civilians are unacceptable.
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also denounced the attack, describing it as "a cowardly and brutal act". He expressed deep concern over the hostage situation.