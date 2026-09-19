"The federal government's abject failure to create any form of meaningful AI oversight or accountability should alarm every American, especially when AI CEOs themselves are begging for regulation," Newsom said in a statement accompanying the action. "We're not waiting to act – we're going to speed up our work on substantial and responsible AI oversight before it's too late. We're going to do this thoughtfully but with urgent velocity; the stakes are too high to wait or delay action."

BREAKING: I just signed an EXECUTIVE ORDER to dramatically accelerate independent oversight of AI companies and advance the creation of an “AI kill switch.”



With Donald Trump and Congress failing to lead, California is stepping up to keep all Americans safe. pic.twitter.com/7ydkG0fdQM — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2026

Newsom's maneuver pushes California further ahead as the nation's primary legislative counterweight to federal inaction on rapid tech developments. By forcing frontier AI developers — many of whom are headquartered in Silicon Valley — to bake fail-safe controls directly into their architectures, state officials aim to establish a de facto national baseline for artificial intelligence oversight.

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"While Washington abdicates its responsibility to protect Americans, California is building on the strongest AI regulatory framework in the nation," Newsom added. "California has already built a national model, and our policy should be the national baseline."

The two-month expert panel review will detail concrete technical standards for emergency cutoffs and independent auditing processes, setting up immediate friction with developers concerned about rapid deployment timelines and regulatory friction.

State officials noted the guidelines aim to safeguard against unchecked system behaviors, cybersecurity threats, and catastrophic operational failures without stifling local innovation.