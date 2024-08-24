PM Modi Ukraine visit: From boosting trade ties to promoting peace- Here are key highlights from the trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on Friday, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Ukraine gained independence in 1991. The trip, which comes amid ongoing conflict in the region, was met with significant attention from both Indian and Ukrainian officials.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the two leaders signed of four key documents aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The agreements would provide for cooperation in areas of agriculture, food industry, medicine, culture and humanitarian assistance, officials said.

President Zelensky emphasised the visit's significance, stating, "History was made today with PM Modi's visit to Ukraine."

Here are the top highlights from the visit:

1. Strategic partnership development: Both leaders agreed on a joint statement focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Ukraine, enhancing bilateral trade, and fostering military-technical cooperation.

2. Commitment to international law: The joint statement reaffirmed both nations' commitment to upholding international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. They expressed a desire for closer dialogue on these principles.

3. Peace initiatives: PM Modi reiterated India's readiness to play an active role in efforts to restore peace in Ukraine. He stated, "We have chosen the side of peace," referencing India's historical commitment to non-violence as taught by figures like Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi.

4. Bharat health initiative: As part of his visit, PM Modi gifted four Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (Bhishm) cubes to Ukraine. These mobile hospitals are designed to provide emergency medical care containing essential medicines and equipment.

Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) is a unique effort which will ensure medical facilities in a rapidly deployable manner. It consists of cubes which contain medicines and equipment for medical care. Today, presented BHISHM cubes to President @ZelenskyyUa. pic.twitter.com/gw3DjBpXyA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2024

5. Dialogue with Russia: PM Modi also shared insights from his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasising that "this was not the era of war" and advocating for solutions beyond the battlefield. He said, "Some time back, when I met President Putin in Samarkand, I had told him that this was not the era of war. Last month when I went to Russia, I said in clear words that a solution to any problem is never found on the battlefield."

6. Call for UN reform: Both sides advocated for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to better reflect current global realities, with Ukraine expressing support for India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed council.

7 Continued engagement: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of "practical engagement" among all stakeholders to foster innovative solutions for peace and stability.

8. Invitation to Zelenskyy: PM Modi extended an invitation to President Zelenskyy to visit India, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations. Jaishankar noted, "It is natural on such occasions to extend such an invitation," and expressed hope that Zelenskyy would visit India at his convenience.