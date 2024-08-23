'Potentially helpful': White House on PM Modi's visit to Ukraine

The U.S. White House described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine as "potentially helpful," according to AFP. Modi arrived in Ukraine today after a seven-hour train journey from Poland. He is the first Indian leader to visit Ukraine since the two countries established relations in 1992.

The Prime Minister's visit coincides with a new phase in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Kyiv has crossed into Russia and taken control of several settlements in Kursk.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that if Prime Minister Modi's visit helps achieve a peace that aligns with President Zelensky's vision, it would be beneficial.