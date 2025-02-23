'Suffering more than yesterday': Vatican says Pope Francis' condition ‘critical’

Pope Francis' health has worsened over the past 24 hours, with the Vatican for the first time describing his condition as "critical." The 88-year-old pontiff required supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions as he struggled with a prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis, Vatican said on Saturday.

The Vatican stated that while he remains alert, he is suffering more than yesterday, and his prognosis remains guarded, according to Reuters.

The Pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties and was later diagnosed with double pneumonia. In an evening statement, the Vatican reported that he required high-flow oxygen on Saturday morning to manage a severe respiratory episode.

Alongside breathing support, Pope Francis has also undergone blood transfusions due to a low platelet count, linked to anemia. A US-based doctor suggested the hospital team is likely using transfusions to stabilise both red blood cell and platelet levels, which are essential for preventing excessive bleeding.

Despite being alert and spending the day in a chair, the Vatican acknowledged that his condition remains critical and that he is not out of danger.

For the second consecutive Sunday, Pope Francis will not appear in public to lead the traditional Angelus prayer, marking an unusual absence. Even after undergoing intestinal surgery in 2021, he resumed the Angelus within a week, making this a rare instance of missing two in a row due to health concerns.

Double pneumonia is a serious condition, often leading to lung inflammation and scarring, which makes breathing increasingly difficult. The Vatican has labeled the pope’s infection "complex," as it is caused by multiple microorganisms.

In a briefing on Friday, doctors warned that his age and frailty make him highly vulnerable. Dr. Sergio Alfieri, a senior physician at Gemelli, noted a serious concern: if the lung infection spreads into the bloodstream, it could lead to sepsis, a condition that "could be very difficult to overcome."

Pope Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, has battled several health issues in recent years. He is particularly prone to lung infections, having suffered from pleurisy as a young adult, which led to the removal of part of one lung.

(With inputs from Reuters)

