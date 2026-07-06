Prison unrest turns deadly in Sri Lanka's Negombo: 25 killed, over 100 injured after rival inmate groups clash

The death toll in the violent unrest at a prison in Sri Lanka's western coastal town of Negombo rose to 25 on Monday, a day after clashes broke out between rival groups of inmates, according to reports.

More than 100 people were injured in the violence, according to authorities quoted by Hiru News.

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Fresh clashes

The violence first erupted on Sunday when two rival groups of inmates clashed inside the overcrowded prison.

Fresh unrest broke out on Monday after rioting inmates seized firearms from the prison, prompting authorities to tighten security.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) and riot control units were deployed to contain the situation and restore order.

Probe into violence

Preliminary findings indicate the violence may have been triggered by a confrontation between a group allegedly supporting drug trafficking activities inside the prison and another group opposed to such activities.

Prisons Department Media Spokesman AC Gajanayake said a special investigation had been launched into the incident.

According to Gajanayake, the Commissioner General of Prisons has appointed a dedicated investigation team to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes and circumstances surrounding the unrest.

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A separate police investigation is also underway.

Efforts to restore order

Authorities said three inmates were transferred to the Pallansena Prison Camp on Monday as part of efforts to restore order and prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has sought a detailed report on the prison clashes.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident was conducted on Sunday.

