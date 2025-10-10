Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft and Anthropic as paid adviser

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken up roles of paid adviser at tech giant Microsoft and artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic. An independent watchdog that oversees activities of former government figures, Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), has asked the former PM to not lobby ministers on behalf of the company.

The MP for Richmond and Northallerton said he was delighted to be working with two of the world’s leading tech firms and planned to donate his earnings to a charity he founded, as mentioned by BBC.

In its letter released on Thursday, Acoba described Sunak’s role at Microsoft as providing "high- level strategic perspectives" on geopolitical trends. For Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company, Sunak informed the watchdog that his advisory work would be "akin to operating as an internal think tank". Acoba noted that Anthropic "has a significant interest in UK government policy", which raised concerns that Sunak’s appointment could be viewed as providing "unfair access and influence" in government.

The committee also highlighted that Microsoft, identified as a "major investor" in the UK, presented similar issues regarding potential access and influence, the report added.

However, Acoba acknowledged that Sunak’s period away from government would have lessened the value of any confidential information he possessed, while reiterating the rules that ex-ministers must observe when seeking employment after leaving office. Acoba instructed Sunak not to advise either Microsoft or Anthropic on bidding for UK government contracts or to lobby UK ministers or officials for two years from his last day in office.

All proceeds from these positions are set to be donated to The Richmond Project, a charity established by Sunak and his wife, which focuses on improving numeracy in the UK. Sunak has also taken on a paid advisory role at Goldman Sachs.

Announcing his new roles, Sunak stated, "I have long believed that technology will transform our world and play a key part in determining our future."

He added, "We stand on the edge of a technological revolution whose impacts will be as profound as those of the industrial revolution: and felt more quickly."

In a message to his constituents, Sunak referred to Yorkshire as "the greatest place on Earth" and said, "If anyone needs me, I will be in Yorkshire," while indicating his intention to remain active locally despite his new national and international commitments.