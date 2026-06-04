Russia pitches resource-rich Far East as investment gateway to Asia, highlights $100 billion in deals

Russia is stepping up efforts to attract international investment into its Far East region, with the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) emerging as a key platform for businesses seeking access to policymakers, regulators and large-scale investment opportunities, according to a top Roscongress official.

Igor Pavlov, First Deputy CEO of the Roscongress Foundation and Director of the Eastern Economic Forum, said the organisation’s extensive government network allows it to connect foreign investors directly with relevant ministries and decision-makers across Russia.

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“There is virtually no significant government department in Russia that does not know Roscongress. Over the past 20 years, we have built trusted relationships with the country’s key regulators and institutions,” Pavlov said.

The executive said Roscongress’ role extends far beyond event management, positioning itself as a facilitator between international businesses and the Russian government. The organisation has been involved in major international engagements, including forums linked to BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), APEC and the Arctic Council.

For foreign companies, particularly those from Asia, Pavlov said the value proposition lies in gaining access to the right stakeholders and resolving bottlenecks that could otherwise delay investment decisions.

“When businesses come to us with a specific objective, our ability to help is limited only by the nature of that task. We can facilitate discussions across sectors, ministries and regions to help find solutions,” he said.

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While St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) remains Russia’s largest international economic gathering, Pavlov argued that the Eastern Economic Forum delivers stronger outcomes in terms of investment conversion and project execution.

“The Eastern Economic Forum is smaller than SPIEF in scale, but it is highly focused on practical results. The ratio between participation costs and the value of agreements signed is exceptionally high,” he said.

Held annually in Vladivostok, EEF serves as Russia’s flagship platform for promoting investment in the Far East, a region that Moscow sees as strategically important for strengthening economic ties with Asia.

According to Pavlov, the Russian Far East has consistently outperformed national averages on several economic and social indicators in recent years, making it one of the country’s fastest-growing regions.

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The scale of activity at the forum reflects that ambition. Pavlov said 358 agreements worth nearly $100 billion were signed during the previous edition of the Eastern Economic Forum, underlining its growing importance as a deal-making platform.

Looking ahead to EEF 2026, he identified energy, mining and natural resource development as the most promising sectors for international collaboration.

“The biggest opportunities this year are in energy and mineral extraction. Cooperation in these sectors can create significant value for both Russia and its international partners,” Pavlov said.

As Russia deepens its economic pivot towards Asia, the Eastern Economic Forum is increasingly being positioned as a gateway for businesses seeking long-term participation in the development of the country’s resource-rich Far East region.