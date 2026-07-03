Kusumgar IPO opens on July 8: Check price band, issue size, key dates, GMP & other details

Mumbai-based engineered fabrics maker Kusumgar on Friday fixed the price band for its Rs 650-crore initial public offering at Rs 398-419 per share. The public issue will open on July 8 and close on July 10. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 4,399.1 crore.

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The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoters, with the entire net proceeds going to the selling shareholders — Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF. The company has also reserved shares worth Rs 3.5 crore for employees, who will get them at a discount of Rs 39 per share to the final issue price.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 thereafter. At the upper price band, the minimum investment for retail investors is Rs 14,665, while the maximum investment under the retail category is Rs 1,90,645. Of the total issue, 50 per cent has been allocated to qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent to non-institutional investors and 35 per cent to retail investors.

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Kusumgar manufactures woven, coated and laminated synthetic fabrics, and offers more than 1,000 fabric configurations for the aerospace and defence, industrial and automotive, and outdoor and lifestyle segments. It also makes engineered fabrics and solutions based on polyamides, polyester filaments and polyurethane chemistry. The company competes with listed peers including Garware Technical Fibres, Arvind and SRF.

For the financial year ended March 2026, Kusumgar reported a 12.3 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 98.2 crore from Rs 112 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell 11.2 per cent to Rs 692 crore from Rs 779 crore. In FY25, however, profit had risen 32.7 per cent to Rs 112 crore, while revenue grew 66.5 per cent to Rs 779 crore over FY24.

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Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar. The shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 135 apeice.