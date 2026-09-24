Saudi Arabia boosts crude shipments through Strait of Hormuz

Don't Miss: Oil rises as Iran threat to widen war dims hopes of Strait of Hormuz deal

Exports have risen sharply from August, when risks to shipping disrupted shipments from the kingdom’s eastern and western facilities.

The increase comes after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which provides an alternative route that bypasses Hormuz. Saudi Arabia had avoided sending much crude through the strait for months even as other producers in the region increased shipments.

That has now changed.

Saudi Arabia is quietly moving more barrels through Hormuz, with shipments accelerating after the attack on the East-West pipeline two weeks ago, the report said.

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The shift comes as the war has disrupted a large share of global crude and fuel supplies. Brent futures have climbed to $105 a barrel, while diesel prices have seen even larger gains.

Since the middle of last week, Saudi Arabia has sold almost 100 million barrels of crude for delivery in October and November to Asian customers through Hormuz, the report said, citing traders. The sales are helping avert a looming supply crunch in the region.

Meanwhile, India's imports of Russian crude are running around 1.8 million barrels per day in September, broadly steady from August but below July levels.

India imported 2.82 million bpd of Russian crude in July, which slipped to 2.08 million bpd in August, according to data from global commodities data and analytics firm Kpler.

