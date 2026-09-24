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Saudi Arabia boosts crude shipments through Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia boosts crude shipments through Strait of Hormuz

Exports have risen sharply from August, when risks to shipping disrupted shipments from the kingdom’s eastern and western facilities

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 8:58 PM IST
Saudi Arabia boosts crude shipments through Strait of HormuzSaudi crude shipments have averaged 5.28 million barrels a day so far this month, the highest level since February

Saudi Arabia has sharply increased crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Shipments in September reached their highest level since February as the kingdom resumed larger oil flows after the East-West pipeline came under attack.

Saudi crude shipments have averaged 5.28 million barrels a day so far this month, the highest level since February, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

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Don't Miss: Oil rises as Iran threat to widen war dims hopes of Strait of Hormuz deal

Exports have risen sharply from August, when risks to shipping disrupted shipments from the kingdom’s eastern and western facilities.

The increase comes after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which provides an alternative route that bypasses Hormuz. Saudi Arabia had avoided sending much crude through the strait for months even as other producers in the region increased shipments.

That has now changed.

Saudi Arabia is quietly moving more barrels through Hormuz, with shipments accelerating after the attack on the East-West pipeline two weeks ago, the report said.

In Case You Missed It: Why are oil marketing companies facing Rs 530 crore losses daily?

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The shift comes as the war has disrupted a large share of global crude and fuel supplies. Brent futures have climbed to $105 a barrel, while diesel prices have seen even larger gains.

Since the middle of last week, Saudi Arabia has sold almost 100 million barrels of crude for delivery in October and November to Asian customers through Hormuz, the report said, citing traders. The sales are helping avert a looming supply crunch in the region.

Meanwhile, India's imports of Russian crude are running around 1.8 million barrels per day in September, broadly steady from August but below July levels.

India imported 2.82 million bpd of Russian crude in July, which slipped to 2.08 million bpd in August, according to data from global commodities data and analytics firm Kpler.

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 8:58 PM IST
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