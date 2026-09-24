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Govt, IBA to work on mechanism to ensure UPI MDR isn't passed on to consumers

Govt, IBA to work on mechanism to ensure UPI MDR isn't passed on to consumers

The discussions are aimed at ensuring that consumers do not end up bearing any additional cost following the introduction of MDR on specified UPI transactions, say sources

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 8:06 PM IST
Govt, IBA to work on mechanism to ensure UPI MDR isn't passed on to consumersNo UPI MDR exemption for fuel, essential sectors for now

The government is likely to discuss with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) the possibility of putting in place a mechanism to ensure that merchants do not pass on the cost of UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) to consumers, government sources told Business Today.

The discussions are aimed at ensuring that consumers do not end up bearing any additional cost following the introduction of MDR on specified UPI transactions, the sources said.

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The IBA is also expected to undertake multiple awareness campaigns among merchants and consumers to explain the MDR framework and ensure that there is a mechanism to prevent the charge from being passed on to customers.

Must Watch: UPI Charges Explained | NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe on Future of Digital Payments

The government, however, is not currently reconsidering the MDR framework, the sources said. There is also no proposal under consideration with the Ministry of Finance to exempt UPI transactions from MDR for any essential sector, including fuel.

The development comes amid concerns raised by traders and petrol pump dealers over the impact of MDR on their businesses. The Finance Ministry is expected to hold discussions with traders, particularly the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), to brief them on the framework and reiterate that merchants should not pass the cost on to consumers, the sources said.

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Petrol pump dealers have separately raised concerns over the impact of MDR on their thin margins with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. These concerns will be addressed by the petroleum ministry, the sources said.

Read More: UPI daily limit vs ₹2,000 MDR threshold: What is the difference?

The new MDR framework provides for a 0.4% charge on specified person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, while certain essential and thin-margin sectors, including fuel, have been provided a flat Rs 5 MDR above the threshold. The framework is scheduled to come into effect from October 15.

The government’s position is that the MDR is a charge within the merchant-payment ecosystem and should not become an additional cost for consumers.

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The proposed discussions with IBA are aimed at creating a mechanism to ensure that this principle is followed on the ground.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 8:06 PM IST
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