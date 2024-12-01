'Sheikh Hasina destroyed...': Historian Irfan Habib condemns religious violence in Bangladesh

Historian Irfan Habib has criticized the ongoing violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, accusing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of "destroying the unity and integrity" of the country.

"Whatever is happening in Bangladesh and this is my stated position on religious violence anywhere like what is happening in Bangladesh is to be condemned. Violence and hatred in the name of religion, in the name of ideology, political ideology, or extremism of another form need to be condemned. This is what I have been seeing all this whether when it happens in our country and neighbouring country I have spoken against violence against minorities in Pakistan as well," Habib told ANI on Sunday.

"So I stand for a position where hatred, and violence in the name of religion anywhere even in our country or in other countries. Should not be justified, should be condemned outright there is no if and but in that," he said.

He further stated that Bangladesh, which was founded on the principles of culture, civilization, and language, has strayed from those "values."

"Hasina Sheikh destroyed the unity and integrity of our own country of the people of her own country. Which is sad. People are indulging in violence in the name of religion, so for me, the history of Bangladesh is not what has happened now. The country was divided in the name of religion in 1947 and Pakistan was formed. Bangladesh was created because there were issues regarding language culture and all sorts of political issues with West Pakistan. Religion was the same, but there were differences on so many other counts and a new nation was created. Now that new nation which was created in the name of culture, civilization and language, did not go along those values, unfortunately," he added.

Habib blamed former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the ongoing violence in the country, stating that her governance was "not good." He emphasized, "If anyone views the violence through a religious lens, it is deeply unfortunate. I hold Sheikh Hasina accountable for this because her leadership led to this situation. Poor governance gave these individuals the opportunity to act. This is truly a matter of great sadness."

Bangladesh has been experiencing escalating violence against minority communities, including the destruction of temples, following the arrest of former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. A student-led movement had previously ousted Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests and clashes, resulting in over 600 deaths. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5, and an interim government, headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, was established.