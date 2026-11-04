'The reason we lost is the war': JD Vance blames Iran conflict for Republicans' US midterm rout

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on X. "But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."
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Vance said Republican data analysts had initially been optimistic because turnout among the party's supporters appeared strong in several states.
However, one analyst warned him that voters who had supported Trump and Vance in 2024 were angry with the administration. "Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us," Vance quoted the analyst as saying.
He said that warning had proved accurate.
"But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026," he wrote.
Vance said that in Florida, for example, the electorate was nine percentage points more Republican than Democratic, only slightly below the 2024 level.
Four reasons Trump voters switched sides
Citing a pollster whose findings closely matched the election outcome, Vance said former Trump supporters had identified four changes that could bring them back to the Republican Party.
The responses were to end the war, focus on the cost of living and inflation, put America first, and change Washington's relationship with Israel.
"Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results," Vance said.
He also acknowledged criticism that the Republican Party's economic messaging had failed to connect with voters.
Democrats take control of Congress
Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's elections, making major gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.
The results leave Trump facing a Democratic-controlled Congress for the remaining two years of his presidency. The party will have greater power to block legislation and investigate the administration.
According to Reuters and the Associated Press, frustration over the Iran war and rising living costs played a major role in the Republican defeat.
Vance said the party must confront those concerns rather than blame the outcome on voter turnout or internal disagreements.
"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," he said.
Despite the defeat, Vance urged disappointed Republican supporters to work toward electing candidates who shared their political priorities. "To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country."