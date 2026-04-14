Trump says 'I looked like a doctor,' not Jesus after deleted AI image sparks backlash

US President Donald Trump has defended posting an AI-generated image widely interpreted as portraying him as Jesus Christ, saying he believed the controversial post showed him "as a doctor" or a "Red Cross worker."

The image, shared on Truth Social late Sunday and later deleted on Monday, triggered criticism from political opponents, religious leaders and even sections of Trump's conservative support base.

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Trump's response: "Thought I was a doctor"

When asked about the post by reporters, Trump rejected the suggestion that he was comparing himself to Jesus.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do Red Cross," Trump said.

He added, "It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

Trump also dismissed criticism surrounding the image, saying, "Only the fake news could come up with that one."

Reporter: Did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?



Trump: It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with red cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. pic.twitter.com/7Y1u86GjkP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

What did the image show?

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The AI-generated picture reportedly showed Trump in flowing red and white robes, touching the forehead of a man lying in bed, while light appeared to shine from his hand and head. Several figures were shown looking on, with an American flag in the background.

Many online users said the imagery strongly resembled traditional depictions of Jesus Christ healing the sick.

Backlash from conservatives and religious voices

The post drew criticism not only from Trump's opponents but also from conservative commentators and religious figures. Several social media users described the image as inappropriate, while others called it blasphemous.

Conservative commentator, Megan Basham, wrote, "He needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God."

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The reaction was notable because evangelical Christians and conservative religious voters have remained among Trump's strongest political support groups in recent election cycles.