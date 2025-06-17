Trump wants a ‘real end’ to Iran-Israel conflict, may send US officials to meet Iranian counterparts

US President Donald Trump is seeking a "real end" to the nuclear issue, and indicated he may send senior American officials to meet with Iranian representatives. "A real end. Not a ceasefire. An end," he told reporters.

Trump predicted that Israel would not be easing its attacks on Iran. "You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," said Trump as per a CBS report. The military situation remains tense, with Israel launching extensive airstrikes on Iranian targets, including military commanders and nuclear scientists. Israel claims control of Iranian airspace and plans further escalation.

President Trump, who departed the Group of Seven summit early, emphasized that his early exit was unrelated to a ceasefire proposal, contrary to French President Emmanuel Macron's statements. Trump stated, "Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have responded by launching missiles and planning drone attacks on Israel. Trump reiterated, "Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" The conflict's impact on civilians is severe, with deaths reported on both sides.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged diplomatic solutions, stating, "If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential." He added, "Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue."

The conflict has affected global oil markets, with heightened alerts over potential disruptions. A collision unrelated to security in the Strait of Hormuz compounded concerns about oil supply routes.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Israel has advised its citizens to leave the region due to security concerns. This is compounded by the significant damage inflicted on Iran's nuclear facilities, notably at the Natanz plant, as confirmed by Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Diplomatic discussions continue with Iran reportedly asking Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to mediate with the US and Israel for a ceasefire, promising flexibility in future nuclear negotiations. This comes as Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, asserting its right to peaceful nuclear technology under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.