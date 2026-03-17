Gulf tensions: Did Saudi Crown Prince push Trump to keep hitting Iran? Here's what we know

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS as he is popularly called, reportedly urged US President Donald Trump in a private meeting to continue striking Iran as the West Asia conflict is in its third week and continues to send the global oil and energy markets on a roller coaster. The Saudi royal had been in frequent contact with Trump and encouraged him to "keep hitting the Iranians hard" amid intensified fighting in the Gulf region, The New York Times reported, citing officials privy to the conversations.

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White House officials told the NYT that Trump has been having regular calls with various Arab leaders since the conflict began, with Mohammed bin Salman emerging as one of the most vocal advocates of a hardline approach towards Tehran.

It further noted that the late Saudi King Abdullah also urged the US time and again to confront Iran and had once famously called upon Washington to “cut off the head of the snake”.

The report highlighted that drone attacks by Iran have struck oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Iran attacked the oil infrastructure in its neighbouring countries after Israel carried out strikes on Iranian oil storage facilities near Tehran.

The conflict has sent oil prices on a rocky ride, with Brent crude hitting $102.69 per barrel on Tuesday morning. Not just oil prices, the conflict has also had a steep humanitarian cost as over 2,100 people, including 13 Americans, have been killed ever since the fighting began, according to the report.

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Despite the huge offensive, some of Washington's key objectives are yet to be achieved. Iran's enriched nuclear fuel stockpile is still intact, while the leadership has vowed to continue resisting the attacks.

However, Donald Trump has given mixed signals about how long the ensuing West Asia conflict could last. He recently said in an interview that the decision would be based on his instincts. When asked when the conflict would come to an end, Trump replied, "When I feel it in my bones."

Meanwhile, a Saudi source told Al Arabiya that the report suggesting the Saudi Kingdom's leadership had encouraged a prolonged conflict with Iran was false. The source added that the claim that Crown Prince advised Trump to "keep hitting the Iranians hard" was incorrect.