Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty flat; Infosys, HCL Tech lead losers

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note on Tuesday, though sentiment remains cautious amid the prolonged West Asia conflict.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex declined 80.12 points, or 0.11%, to 75,422.73. The NSE Nifty slipped 21.80 points, or 0.09%, to 23,387.

From a technical standpoint, the 50-pack index is attempting to recover from recent volatility and is now approaching a critical resistance level, said Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Ltd.

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“Immediate support is placed near 23,250–23,300, followed by 23,000, while on the upside, resistance is seen around 23,550–23,600. A sustained move above this zone could open the path towards the 23,833 mark in the near term,” Shah said.

Among Sensex constituents, Infosys declined 1.69% to Rs 1228.50. HCL Technologies slipped 1.06%,

Broader Asian markets traded higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.49% to 54,013.73, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.56% to 5,691.81, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.98% to 26,087.51.

Wall Street closed higher overnight, with all three major indices in the green zone. The S&P 500 gained 1.01% to settle at 6,699.38, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.83% to close at 46,946.41. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.22% to end at 22,374.18.

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Meanwhile, oil prices climbed today. At last check, US crude prices were up 2.61% to $95.94 per barrel, while Brent crude futures jumped 2.83% to $103.05 per barrel.

"With total uncertainty and confusion regarding the trend of the war continuing, this uncertainty is getting reflected in the market, too. Even seasoned experts lack the conviction to advise investors on the right strategy. All that can be said with conviction now is: remain invested and continue with SIPs,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

In the last session on Monday, the Sensex surged 938.93 points, or 1.26%, to settle at 75,502.85, while the Nifty jumped 257.70 points, or 1.11%, to end at 23,408.80.