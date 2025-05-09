UAE likely to reject PCB's request to host remaining PSL matches due to India-Pakistan tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s plans to conduct the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE are facing significant hurdles. Sources close to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have revealed that the UAE is unlikely to approve the PCB’s request to host the tournament amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

The PCB had previously announced that the remaining PSL fixtures would be held in the UAE, but the current geopolitical situation and security concerns related to the ongoing tensions between the two nations have led the ECB to reconsider its stance. According to insiders, the ECB is set to reject the PCB’s proposal, further complicating the situation for the PSL’s rescheduling.

The decision is expected to affect the PSL’s ability to complete the remaining season, as the UAE has been a regular venue for international cricket events. With diplomatic sensitivities high, the ECB’s hesitation signals the broader challenges faced by the cricketing world in navigating geopolitical tensions.

As per news agency PTI, recent developments have made the Emirates Cricket Board cautious about the perception of being aligned with the PCB, as hosting the PSL could suggest such an alliance.

According to a source, the Emirates Cricket Board has had a strong partnership with the BCCI in recent years, having hosted various cricket events, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IPL editions, and India matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Additionally, Dubai is the headquarters of the International Cricket Council, currently led by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced today that the final eight PSL matches, originally planned to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, will now be held in the UAE.

Details regarding the dates and venues for these matches will be released soon, according to a statement.

Additionally, the PCB canceled a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi stadium on Thursday.